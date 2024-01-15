See all the red carpet looks from the 2024 Emmy Awards
Awards season is upon us. Hollywood stars will attend The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The awards show showcases the years best of television and will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September was delayed due to Hollywood strikes resulting in nominations as far back as 2022.
Here are just some of tonights most memorable red carpet looks.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.