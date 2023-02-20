Is Mittens your muse? Share your pet-inspired artwork with NPR

This year, for National Love Your Pet Day, we brought you a story about artists who find inspiration in their pets. (Pablo Picasso made studies of Lump, an adored dachshund; Frida Kahlo's catalogue is packed with self-portraits featuring her pet monkeys and parrots.)

In December, pet owners around the country helped NPR crowdsource a poem. Now we'd like to see your pet-inspired art. Have you painted portraits of your parakeet? Sketched the family Schnauzer? Made a sculpture your gerbil? Share an image of your work with us using the form below. We'll publish a selection on NPR.org; contributors will be credited.

We will be accepting submissions through Monday, March 6, 2023.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

