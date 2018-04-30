© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Write A Poem About Your Team, On Or Off The Court

By Laura Roman
Published April 30, 2018 at 3:51 AM CDT
April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate NPR's <em>Morning Edition </em>wants you to share a couplet about teamwork.
The sun is out. Flowers are blooming. Spring is here — finally.

Each year, spring is coupled with a celebration of beauty, expression and the rhythmic qualities of language: We are talking about poetry.

April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate, NPR's Morning Edition wants you to share a couplet, and author Kwame Alexander will pick a few and transform them into one, grand poem. But there's a catch: Your poem must be about teamwork.

Share a couplet about the presence of teamwork in your life, on or off the court, be that literally or metaphorically.

Now, if you've read this far and you remain unsure of what a couplet is, don't fret, we're here to help. A couplet is a poem with two successive lines — usually of the same length — that rhyme.

When you need the words to rhyme,
Sometimes it takes a little time.

See, not that hard. Now it's your turn! Share your couplet about teamwork below (or click here).

This callout closed in May of 2018.

Laura Roman
