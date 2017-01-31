Ad For Nice Living: Discover Trees, Now With Chlorophyll
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Need a distraction from the news?
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
We have one.
CORNISH: It's a reminder of the good things in life that are free.
SHAPIRO: Another commercial for Nicer Living.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: I used to worry about what I was breathing in - oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide. And then I discovered trees.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Tree.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Yes. Natural trees with their photosynthetic respiration helping to produce just the right blend of the breathable atmosphere that our bodies need.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Trees.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: (Whispering) Trees.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: (Whispering) Trees.
UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #4: Trees may not be right for everybody. Side effects include tree houses, tire swings, fruit, shade and woodworking. Please consult your biome before selecting a tree. Not every tree is right for every biome. Enjoy trees responsibly.
UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: All natural, safe and effective trees - now with chlorophyll, available on a planet under you.
SHAPIRO: And that radio ad was written by Adam Drake of Broken Arrow, Okla., one of the thousands - literally, thousands of suggestions that you all sent in.
CORNISH: And one of the five we selected...
SHAPIRO: For our commercials for a Nicer Living project.
CORNISH: We'll hear two others later this week.
(SOUNDBITE OF DELICATE STEVE SONG, "BALLAD OF SPECK AND PEBBLE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.