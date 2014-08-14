Playlist: Big Ideas At The Beach

We made playlists of TED Radio Hour stories that will keep you curious about big ideas throughout the summer.

Break out the beach chair and the sunglasses. We've got some great listens for your day at the beach. On this playlist, filmmaker Kirby Ferguson says nothing is original and that our most celebrated creators steal ideas — but transform them into something new. Speech scientist Rupal Patel creates customized synthetic voices that enable people who can't speak to communicate. Plus, illusionist David Blaine explains how he has made a career out of performing death-defying feats.

