Day 12: It's A New Year, So Keep Your Brain Sharp

Published January 5, 2014 at 9:00 AM CST
Puzzle guru Art Chung has a question or two for you.
Steve Petrucelli
Listen to 'Replacement Math'

This is the twelfth day of Ask Me Another's 12 Days of Xmas series.

What do you get when you add Jay-Z's 'Problems' to Three Dog Night's 'Loneliest Number'? In this Season One bonus round, titled "Replacement Math," puzzle guru Art Chung challenges contestants to solve simple arithmetic problems using numbers found in pop culture. Calculus is a lot less scary when it involves your favorite band.

Plus, Jonathan Coulton performs an original and puzzling song about fractals, "Mandelbrot Set."

