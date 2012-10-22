Morning Shots: NBC's Surprising Success And Louis C.K.'s Next Gig

From my beloved ex-hometown: The Minnesota Orchestra put on a show Thursday night, in spite of the fact that they're currently locked out in a contract dispute. [The Star Tribune]

If you want to feel better about being a person who doesn't read a lot, you might enjoy Joe Queenan's discussion of his reading habits, which makes reading a lot of books sound like a terrible decision leading to a very unpleasant life. [The Wall Street Journal]

It's real: NBC, of all the networks, is actually winning the first few weeks of the fall season in the much-discussed 18-to-49 demographic. Think The Voice, football, Revolution, and lots of flops elsewhere. [New York Times]

If you like satellite television and zombies, you may already know this, but Dish and AMC managed to settle their dispute yesterday in time for Dish subscribers to see The Walking Dead. And, presumably, in time to save the rest of us from any more snarky reminders that Dish subscribers can't see AMC programming. [Variety]

I haven't gotten to read all the pieces in the New York Times discussion of reality TV, but they've lined up some interesting commentators, including some who actually know something about reality TV, which isn't always the case with such debates. (The intro under the photo, comparing Shirley Temple to Honey Boo Boo and the Up series to the Kardashians is the usual apples-oranges sniping that's less helpful.) [The New York Times]

I'm not sure why Louis C.K. thinks hosting Saturday Night Live is a good idea, to be honest, but he's doing it anyway, on November 3. [The Hollywood Reporter]

If the combination of the terms "Andy Serkis" and "Animal Farm" fills you with happiness, then you have come to the right place, because there is news! [Galleycat]

The entire trailer-for-a-trailer phenomenon strikes me as symptomatic of something troublesome, but if you enjoy 18 seconds of not really anything, there's 18 seconds of not really anything about Iron Man 3 to enjoy. [The Hollywood Reporter]

TODAY'S LEAST ESSENTIAL NEWS ITEM: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in Italy. You may now return to going about your business. [E! Online]

