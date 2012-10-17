Culture Yourself: October 17, 2012

Each afternoon, we encourage you to put your feet up, relax, and check out some of the cultural coverage that might have slipped by during the day.

On Morning Edition, Eric Deggans talked about how new TV westerns are more fun than some of the generic stuff that was around for a long time. (Longmire people, this one's for you.) And our hosts couldn't help noticing just how early Target started running its holiday ads.

Pianist Michael Feinstein visited Fresh Air to talk about his close bond with Ira Gershwin and the work they did together, as well as his new book, The Gershwins And Me: A Personal History In Twelve Songs.

In books, we have a First Read of Barbara Kingsolver's new book, Flight Behavior, as well as a set of three books about how data operates in our lives and my pal Glen Weldon's review of Drawn Together, the new collection from Robert and Aline Crumb.

Music has its usual collection of interesting stuff, including an Ann Powers interview with Tori Amos, and tonight, they'd like you to know they'll be presenting a live show from Flying Lotus, Death Grips, Buke & Gase and other performers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.