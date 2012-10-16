© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

Culture Yourself: October 16, 2012

By Linda Holmes
Published October 16, 2012 at 4:41 PM CDT

It's only a minute long, but if you don't listen to the Morning Edition story about Snoop Dogg [Lion] hyping Hot Pockets, I don't know why we even bother knowing each other.

Those who are into culinary adventures or simply fry-curious will want to check out Fresh Air's interview with some of the people behind America's Test Kitchen, who talked about why anchovies might belong in beef stew and why MSG is nothing to be afraid of.

Over in books, a review of Louise Erdrich's The Round House from Alan Cheuse calls it "her best [novel] so far," while All Things Considered checks in today with the author of a children's book inspired by the dreams of Abraham Lincoln.

In music, Peter Gabriel — yeah, just Peter Gabriel, no big — dropped by All Songs Considered to play guest DJ. And The Picture Show, a blog you should absolutely be following, has a great post about found photos of the Rolling Stones.

Linda Holmes
