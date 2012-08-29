Entirely Real Photos: Model Or Headless Disney Mascot?

This is a model walking during a Maria Sofia Bahlner fashion show from what I am told is the "Swedish School Of Textiles," during Mercedes-Benz Stockholm Fashion Week.

This is undoubtedly an example of avant-garde design, fashion as art, exploration of textile possibilities ... I have no doubt, it is artistically driven.

And yet, the only thing I can think about when I look at it is that she was playing the anthropomorphized mop from a straight-to-video Beauty And The Beast sequel at Disneyland and took her head off to have a Diet Coke.

P.S. After I posted this, I realized that the other outfit I considered including could be seen walking away, and someone commented on it, so you really need to see that one in all its glory. Thus, I have added it.

