Athletes' First Olympic Competition: How Did They Look?

By Dana Farrington
Published July 28, 2012 at 10:33 AM CDT
Members of the Finnish delegation walk in the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.
Olivier Morin
/
AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Finnish delegation walk in the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

We already know Spain doesn't expect to win gold for its Olympic athletic uniforms this year. But who "won" the fashion event at the opening ceremony for the London Games? In the parade of athletes during last night's ceremony, several outfits screamed for attention. Some shouted national pride, while others just called for a costume change.

So we turn to you, reader, to tell us which teams deserve a medal in the following categories:

The Party Team

Throughout the ceremony, athletes smiled and cried, and took pictures. But some just seemed to be having more fun. Based on their uniforms, which team would you invite to your Olympics party?

1 of 8  — Members of the German Olympic team parade through the Olympic stadium in London during the opening ceremony on Friday.
Members of the German Olympic team parade through the Olympic stadium in London during the opening ceremony on Friday.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
2 of 8  — Finland
Finland
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
3 of 8  — Belarus
Belarus
Adrian Dennis / AFP/Getty Images
4 of 8  — Great Britain
Great Britain
Lars Baron / Getty Images
5 of 8  — Mexico
Mexico
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
6 of 8  — Malaysia
Malaysia
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
7 of 8  — Sweden
Sweden
Saeed Khan / AFP/Getty Images
8 of 8  — The Czech Republic
The Czech Republic
Leon Neal / AFP/Getty Images

The Airline Crew

Flight attendants aren't necessarily known for being fashion-forward. But there was a certain something about a few of the Olympic uniforms that may make you want to ask for a bag of peanuts. If you owned an airline, which team would you employ as your flight crew?

1 of 6  — Athletes from the Netherlands walk through the Olympic stadium Friday in London.
Athletes from the Netherlands walk through the Olympic stadium Friday in London.
Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images
2 of 6  — U.S.
U.S.
Olivier Morin / AFP/Getty Images
3 of 6  — Spain
Spain
Gabriel Bouys / AFP/Getty Images
4 of 6  — Belgium
Belgium
Lars Baron / Getty Images
5 of 6  — Japan
Japan
Christophe Simon / AFP/Getty Images
6 of 6  — Brazil
Brazil
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for NPR.org and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
