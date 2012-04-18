California Poet Opens Up About Solitude, Aging

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And let's end the program today with the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphors.

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been asking you to send us poems that are 140 characters or less.

And today we hear a tweet from Brandon Montero from Ripon, California. Brandon is a land surveyor for a civil engineering firm who has been faithfully writing poetry for 18 years.

Now remember, these are short, only 140 characters each. So here's a tweet by Brandon Montero.

BRANDON MONTERO: Solitude. A lie I've been telling. Companionless predator, moving in the dark. Lonely, tired man, growing older as dawn breaks.

MARTIN: And we know that went by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

MONTERO: Solitude. A lie I've been telling. Companionless predator, moving in the dark. Lonely, tired man, growing older as dawn breaks.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Brandon Montero from Ripon, California.

