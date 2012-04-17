Zombies Capture Author's Imagination

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

But, first, we have the latest in our series, Muses and Metaphor.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: We've been celebrating National Poetry Month by hearing your poetic tweets. We've been asking you to send us poems that are 140 characters or less. Today, we hear a tweet from Stacey Graham from Bluemont, Virginia. Stacey is the author of two forthcoming books, "The Girls' Ghost Hunting Guide" and "Zombie Tarot." She's also founder of the website Zombie Dating Guide.

Now, remember, these are short, only 140 characters each. Here's a tweet by Stacey Graham.

STACEY GRAHAM: Hills full of children laughing as they glide down slopes. Zombies make great sleds.

MARTIN: And we know those go by pretty fast, so let's hear it again.

GRAHAM: Hills full of children laughing as they glide down slopes. Zombies make great sleds.

MARTIN: That's a poetic tweet submitted by Stacey Graham. If you would like to help us celebrate National Poetry Month, tweet us your original poetry using fewer than 140 characters, of course. If your poem is chosen, we will help you record it for us and we will air it in the program this month. Tweet us using the hashtag #TMMPoetry. You can learn more at the TELL ME MORE website. Go to NPR.org, click on the Programs menu and find TELL ME MORE. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.