NPR Arts & Life

Culturetopia: Morally Ambiguous Edition

By Neda Ulaby
Published November 18, 2011 at 3:00 PM CST
Culturetopians, a particularly rich and heady podcast awaits you this week. Care to know what Leonardo DiCaprio admires about J. Edgar Hoover, whose G-man drag he inhabits in the new Clint Eastwood-directed biopic? Listen to him discuss playing the role here.

There's also a thoughtfully contextualized look at Crystal Bridges, the new American fine art museum opened by a Wal-Mart heiress near company headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Congressional correspondent Andrea Seabrook considers the enduring impact of Ayn Rand's ideology on United States lawmakers. And the rapper Heavy D is remembered in this interview. Finally, how on earth does the music service Spotify work? And how does it make money? All is explained right here.

Subscribe to Culturetopia here, or stream below.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
