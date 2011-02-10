NPR Valentines: Saying 'I Love You' In Your Most Sonorous, Soothing Tones

Oh, I do love this place sometimes.

Thanks to the Fresh Air Tumblr, the idea was hatched for "Public Radio Valentines." And now they have been created as electronic Valentine cards by NPR's creative services team.

Now, look. I don't try to sell you shirts or mugs or bags (though it is my personal, non-employee belief that no listener's life is complete without a Nina Totin' Bag), but these are simply yours for the grabbing (and e-mailing, and Facebooking, and linking). You can see all of them here in a slideshow, but in addition to that FCC one at the top of this post, you can enjoy a card saluting the notorious good looks of radio personalities.

/ NPR / NPR

Or one saluting All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.

/ NPR / NPR

Grab them, use them, get them all here. Attach them to an e-mail! Put them in a tweet!

Just a little gift from us to you, for the passing along to those you love.

