NPR Arts & Life

NPR Valentines: Saying 'I Love You' In Your Most Sonorous, Soothing Tones

By Linda Holmes
Published February 10, 2011 at 11:00 AM CST
A valentine reading "If I told you how much I loved you I would violate 47 CFR Part 73 of the FCC Broadcast Rules."
NPR

Oh, I do love this place sometimes.

Thanks to the Fresh Air Tumblr, the idea was hatched for "Public Radio Valentines." And now they have been created as electronic Valentine cards by NPR's creative services team.

Now, look. I don't try to sell you shirts or mugs or bags (though it is my personal, non-employee belief that no listener's life is complete without a Nina Totin' Bag), but these are simply yours for the grabbing (and e-mailing, and Facebooking, and linking). You can see all of them here in a slideshow, but in addition to that FCC one at the top of this post, you can enjoy a card saluting the notorious good looks of radio personalities.

A valentine reading "You might have a face for radio, but I love you just the same."
/ NPR
/
NPR

Or one saluting All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.

A valentine reading "My love for you is Bob Boilen hot."
/ NPR
/
NPR

Grab them, use them, get them all here. Attach them to an e-mail! Put them in a tweet!

Just a little gift from us to you, for the passing along to those you love.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
