Culturetopia: Dangling Over The Cage Edition

The official NPR podcast of the best arts stories this week includes a roundup of Bond supervillians discussing 007's possible demise (collateral damage from the MGM's financial meltdown), our series '50 Great Voices' on Luther Vandross, the Daily Show's Aasif Mandvi on his pre-Comedy Central career, rising musical star Jazmine Sullivan on writing her deeply personal songs, and a sharp look at bunheads gone mad in the movies—that is, the history of dark ballet movies, from The Red Shoes to the new Darren Aronofsky-directed Black Swan. ("The depiction of the teachers and directors in the films are very grim, aren't they?" ruefully observes a real teacher at the School of the American Ballet. "They're just horrible people – and we're not.")

