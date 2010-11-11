© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

Dino De Laurentiis, Famed Film Producer, Has Died

By Mark Memmott
Published November 11, 2010 at 9:40 AM CST
Film producer Dino De Laurentiis in 2007.
Rob Loud
/
Getty Images
Film producer Dino De Laurentiis in 2007.

"One of the giants of Italian cinema in its post-war heyday" has died, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports from Rome:

Dino De Laurentiis, who produced movies such as Serpico, War and Peace and Three Days of the Condor and co-produced some of Federico Fellini's greatest films, was 91. He "passed away inside his Beverly Hills home," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The IMDB.com list of films on De Laurentiis' resume is daunting and wide-ranging. Along with those mentioned above, there was Hannibal, Dune, La Strada, Conan the Barbarian and Ragtime. He won Oscars for La Strada (1954) and Nights of Cabiria (1957).

"Cinema has lost one of its greats," Walter Veltroni, an Italian lawmaker and former mayor of Rome who founded the Rome Film Festival, tells AFP. "The name of Dino De Laurentiis is tied to the history of cinema."

Update at 10:55 a.m. ET. It's not possible to list all the films De Laurentiis was part of. But here's a question to consider (and please send along your own "favorite" in the comments thread):

NPR Arts & Life NPR Top Stories
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
