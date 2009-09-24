© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

After Michael Vick, The Battle To Stop Dogfighting

Fresh Air
Published September 24, 2009 at 11:15 AM CDT
Animal rights activists turned out at Michael Vick's sentencing hearing to protest the abuse of dogs. Frankie, pictured above, was among them, wearing a sign that says, "Dogfighters use dogs like me for bait!"
Jonathan Ernst
/
Getty Images
Animal rights activists turned out at Michael Vick's sentencing hearing to protest the abuse of dogs. Frankie, pictured above, was among them, wearing a sign that says, "Dogfighters use dogs like me for bait!"

The hidden world of illegal dogfighting burst into the spotlight with the exposure and eventual conviction of NFL football star Michael Vick, who ran an interstate dogfighting ring on his rural Virginia property.

Vick and three of his associates pleaded guilty in 2007 to charges resulting from their roles in the business. After serving a 23-month prison sentence, Vick has been signed to a new contract by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he has pledged to join the Humane Society's fight against organized animal abuse.

Fresh Air contributor Dave Davies talks with John Goodwin, Humane Society manager of animal-fighting issues, and Sean Moore, a Chicago-based former dogfighter who works in that city on the Humane Society's efforts campaign to end dogfighting in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

NPR Arts & Life