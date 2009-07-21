© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

New Reality TV: Hunting Down Terrorists

Published July 21, 2009 at 12:53 PM CDT

On Monday night, NBC News premiered a program called The Wanted, which took viewers along on a mission to track down alleged terrorists and war criminals and bring them to justice. David Crane served as the chief prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone and talks about why he made the decision to join the show's cast.

Guest:

David Crane, former founding chief prosecutor for the Special Court for Sierra Leone, the international war crimes tribunal in West Africa, from 2002-2005; former assistant general counsel of the Defense Intelligence Agency; professor at Syracuse University College of Law

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life