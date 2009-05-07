© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Amy Poehler's World Of Local Government

May 7, 2009

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Amy Poehler was famous during the 2008 campaign season for her impersonation of Hillary Clinton. Since leaving SNL last fall, Poehler has joined a new comedy team, on the NBC series Parks and Recreation.

Poehler got her start studying improv at Chicago's Second City alongside SNL co-star Tina Fey. She has appeared in the films Mean Girls, Blades of Glory, Baby Mama and Monsters vs. Aliens.

