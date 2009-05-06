Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Turns 'Golden'

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is famous for blending the African-American cultural experience with modern dance and bringing those traditions to the world stage. In commemoration of the group's 50th season, legendary dancer and Alvin Ailey veteran Renee Robinson reflects on the institution's golden anniversary.

Robinson was one of the last dancers picked by the late choreographer Alvin Ailey before his death in 1989.

