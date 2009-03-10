End Of 'The L Word' Leaves Lesbians Off TV

After six seasons on Showtime, The L Word aired its final episode on Sunday.

The L Word was the first show on TV aimed at a general audience that featured a largely lesbian cast. Now that it's over, there are no lead lesbian characters on mainstream TV.

Guests:

Sarah Warn, founder and editor of AfterEllen.com

Larry Gross, professor and director of the School of Communication at USC Annenberg, and author of Up From Invisibility

