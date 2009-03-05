'Harlem Heights' Shines Positive Light On Black Life

BET's new reality series, Harlem Heights, is seen as a departure from many other unscripted TV shows, which depict black life in less positive ways.

The series follows eight young, African-Americans in their late 20s, as they make the leap into adulthood. A budding magazine editor, an up-and-coming lawyer, and a future politico round out the Harlem crew.

For more, Tony Cox speaks with Leigh Davenport, story producer for "Harlem Heights."

