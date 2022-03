After months of standing on the picket line during the writer's strike, Hollywood scribes took matters into their own hands and formed the web-based TV channel, Strike TV.

To better gauge the success of this project, Tony Cox talks with Strike TV founder, Peter Hyoguchi, along with Terrence Coles, Vice President of Brand and Ad Sales, writer Rod Emelle, and actress and Strike TV co-producer Ellen Sandweiss.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.