Actor Benicio Del Toro has wanted to play the role of Che Guevara for years. Now, he has his chance in Che, a sprawling biopic by Steven Soderbergh on the life and death of the revolutionary figure.

Alex Cohen speaks with Del Toro about the role and his own personal history.

"I dream in Spanish," says Del Toro, who admits it was a bit of a challenge performing for the first time in Spanish.

