NBC has announced that Jay Leno will leave The Tonight Show in 2009 as planned. But he'll stay at NBC and launch a five-nights-a-week show that will air during primetime. Conan O'Brien will take over Tonight as promised.

Bill Carter, television reporter for The New York Times, talks about what this transition means for the network.

