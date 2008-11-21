More Black Stars To Come Out Of The Closet?

Comedian Wanda Sykes publicly came out of the closet at a rally in support of gay marriage. Will other black stars follow suit?

Meanwhile, Will Smith is promoting his new film, Seven Pounds, which is surrounded by a shroud of secrecy.

Plus, with a new CD release and movie hitting theaters, is this the season of Beyonce?

Allison Samuels, a national correspondent for Newsweek magazine, gets us up to speed on the latest in entertainment news.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.