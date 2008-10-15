David Alan Grier's 'Chocolate News' Spoofs, Satirizes

Actor and comedian David Alan Grier — perhaps best known for his work on In Living Color — returns to TV tonight in Comedy Central's fake news show, Chocolate News.

On the show, he offers a black perspective on the headlines and spoofs everything and everyone — including poet Maya Angelou.

Speaking with Farai Chideya, Grier explains his motivation for the show and offers a spot-on and equally hilarious impression of the Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.