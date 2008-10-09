Comedian Chews Up Midlife Foibles

Comic and actor Louis C.K. sends up middle-aged American life — including his own difficulties raising his four-year-old daughter — in the new Showtime special, Chewed Up. C.K. previously played a part-time auto mechanic struggling to be a family man in the HBO sitcom Lucky Louie.

C. K. has written for David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Chris Rock. He also wrote, produced and directed the film Pootie Tang.

This interview was originally broadcast on June 15, 2006.

