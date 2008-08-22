Inside HBO's 'Black List'

The term, "black list," once defined Communist investigations by the U.S. government in the 1950s.

But now, a new HBO documentary is redefining that term.

The Black List is a documentary, featuring 22 prominent black Americans — from Gen. Colin Power to erotica writer Zane — having their say.

It is the brain child of director Timothy Greenfield Sanders and journalist Elvis Mitchell. Both speak with Farai Chideya.

