Plenty of actors and writers turn their family lives into one-man shows.

But how many can spin tales of their father being a pimp and their stepfather being a devout religious man?

Don Reed turned his childhood memories into a one-man, Off-Broadway show that runs in New York through the end of August.

Farai Chideya talks with the actor and comedian about his play, East 14th.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.