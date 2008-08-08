Inside the Art of Scoring Hollywood Films

What would the movie Jaws be without that deep bass refrain? Memorable films are often propelled by an inspired musical score.

That's, in part, why ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) runs a summer boot camp for hopeful composers.

The annual film scoring workshop allows a dozen young composers — chosen from among hundreds of applicants — to make movie magic on a soundstage, while directing a live orchestra.

For more, Michael Bearden shares his story with NPR's Tony Cox.

Bearden is an alumnus of the ASCAP film composing workshop, who has scored major movies and served as musical director for stars like Whitney Houston and Madonna.

