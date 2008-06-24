© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

Marines Take On Bureaucracy in Generation Kill

Published June 24, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT
David Simon dealt with cops, civil servants and low-level drug dealers in Baltimore as co-writer of the urban epic The Wire. Now he tackles the Iraq war with Generation Kill, based on Rolling Stone reporter Evan Wright's book of the same name about his experience being embedded with the Marines' 1st Reconnaissance Battalion during the first 40 days of the Iraq war.

Simon and Wright, who is also a screenwriter for the series, talk about their new collaboration.

