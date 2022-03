The popular image of a hip hop star is that of a cool, gangsta-type brother with a swagger that drives women wild. But according to Terrance Dean, author of the new book Hiding in Hip-Hop, being gay in the scene means a life of denial.

Farai Chideya talks with Dean - who doesn't kiss and tell - but does raise the question: why do powerful black men still have to hide their sexuality?

