Filmmaker Yung Chang talks about his documentary Up The Yangtze, in which he rides a luxury cruise liner up the famed river in China and tells the story of two teenagers, a spoiled boy from a middle class family and a timid teenage girl whose family lives in a riverside shanty, and how they navigate the changes being made by the construction of the Three Gorges Dam.

