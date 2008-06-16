© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

An 'Enchanted' Role for 'South Pacific' Star

Fresh Air
Published June 16, 2008 at 9:18 AM CDT

Broadway actress Kelli O'Hara has received three Tony nominations in as many years.

O'Hara currently stars as naive nurse Nellie Forbush in in the revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. Her first solo album, Wonder in the World, was released in May. The album features a collection of music from the American Songbook and other pop standards.

O'Hara made her Broadway debut in Jekyll & Hyde and performed in The Pajama Game and the 2001 revival of Stephen Sondheim's Follies.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

NPR Arts & Life