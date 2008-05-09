Fighting to Pay the Bills in 'Redbelt'

Fresh Air film critic David Edelstein reviews Redbelt, the new martial-arts film written and directed by David Mamet.

The film tells the story of Mike Terry (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), a principled martial-arts instructor who forbids his students to fight for personal gain. But when the bills pile up, it's Mike who steps into the professional fighting ring in order to save his business.

Ejiofor is known for his work as a stage actor, as well as his roles in the films Children of Men and American Gangster.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.