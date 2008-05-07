Fashion Designer Inspired by Southern Heritage

Hilton Hollis, a native of Natchez, Miss., is a big name on the international fashion circuit. But he says he first became interested in style growing up in the south. Hollis, who's now showing his Fall 2008 collection, explains how his southern heritage comes to life in his designs.

Hollis, who's design company is based in New York, says people in the fashion industry often make assumptions about Mississippians, but he's quick to dispel the myths. Hear why he believes his southern roots have made him one of the most talented and friendliest designers on the runway.

