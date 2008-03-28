'Persepolis' Strikes a Chord with Young Iranians

Persepolis, an animated film about growing up in post-revolutionary Iran, was nominated for an Oscar this year. The movie's critical attitude toward the Iranian revolution and the Islamic republic led Iran's government to denounce it. Many who have watched the movie say they identify with the film's main character, a young woman who struggles to maintain her mental stability, as Iranians live through tumultuous times.

