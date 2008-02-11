Body Image: What's Your Limit?

/ /

Kate Spicer talks about her "descent into starvation" while filming Super Skinny Me, a documentary in which two journalists attempt to drop from a size eight to a size zero in just six weeks using the extreme weight loss methods of the stars.

Spicer writes for the Sunday Times in London. She is joined by Dr. James Lock, the head of the Eating Center program at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford University, who explains the distinction between disordered eating and an eating disorder.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.