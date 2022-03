HBO's critically acclaimed drama, The Wire, kicked off its fifth and final season last night.

Farai Chideya goes one-on-one with actress Felicia "Snoop" Pearson, who plays an androgynous street corner killer.

Then, she talks with Jamie Hector, who portrays emerging drug lord Marlo Stanfield.

