'Quarterlife' Co-Creator Marshall Herskovitz

Marshall Herskovitz and his working partner Edward Zwick created and produced the critically acclaimed shows thirtysomething, My So-Called Life, and Once and Again. Their new collaboration is Quarterlife, a show aired in 8-minute segments on the Web site of the same name.

It's about a group of 20-somethings coming of age in the digital world, but it's not just a show: Like most every Web-entertainment venture launched these days, if offers user forums and functions as a social-networking platform. NBC recently announced that it's acquired the rights to air Quarterlife in 2008.

