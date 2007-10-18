© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

CBS Giving TV Musicals Another Shot

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published October 18, 2007 at 12:00 PM CDT

There's a new drama on the fall TV schedule about a casino in which the characters occasionally break into song. After the 1990 musical series Cop Rock became the most notorious flop in TV history, CBS won't dare call Viva Laughlin a musical.

But that genre still might be making a comeback. If it does, it probably will not be because of CBS' latest series. The show's karaoke-style singing isn't the only thing that's flat — the plot is just as bad.

Andrew Wallenstein
Andrew Wallenstein is the television critic for NPR's Day to Day. He is also an editor at The Hollywood Reporter, where he covers television and digital media out of Los Angeles. Wallenstein is also the co-host of the weekly TV Guide Channel series Square Off. His essay on Holocaust films was published in Best Jewish Writing 2003 (Jossey-Bass), and he has also written for The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Business Week. He has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.