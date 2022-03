Los Angeles Times columnist Meghan Daum talks about her recent column, "Art as Child's Play," in which she examines the work of 4-year-old painting prodigy Marla Olmstead.

A new film, My Kid Could Paint That, documents Olmstead's work and technique. It also revives the question: What is art?

