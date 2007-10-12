British Writer Wins Nobel; Gore Verses Monks

British writer Doris Lessing is this year's winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature. But the highly acclaimed writer says she is not "overly surprised." Now 87, Lessing says the Nobel Committee was going to have to award her the prize before she dies.

Lessing has written dozens of books, dealing with subjects from feminism and race to science fiction. Through her life's work, the author has examined society with passion, vision and fire.

Although Lessing was not surprised, former Vice President Al Gore might be.

Timothy Noah, with the online magazine Slate, says Gore is a favorite to win the Nobel Peace Prize, but could be headed for the 2000 election scenario.

Gore has one an Emmy and Oscar for his work raising awareness about global warming, but protesting monks may keep him from winning the Nobel Prize.

Noah says Myanmar's Buddhist monks, who have been leading anti-government demonstrations against the nation's junta, could push Gore out of contention.

If Gore does win, though, it would be his third consolation prize for losing the 2000 presidential election to President Bush, Noah says.

And don't expect a Nobel Prize to launch another Gore presidential bid. Noah says Nobel laureate Gore has no chance of winning the White House because he will be forever branded as a "goody goody."

