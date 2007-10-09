The Strangest Moving Things on Earth

Kinetic sculptor Theo Jansen makes marvelous wind-powered art — dinosaur-like Strandbeests that he likes to let wander the beaches of his native Netherlands.

Jansen's goal is to develop Sand Beasts able to live indefinitely on their own, roaming the coast without human intervention. The former physicist refines each generation, tossing away ideas that didn't work and concentrating on those that do.

In this way, he says, his work draws closer to the process of natural selection.

Producer Win Rosenfeld talks about his video feature on these giant creatures.

See the Bryant Park Project blog for video of Jansen and his amazing Strandbeests.

