NPR Arts & Life

Looking Back at 'Sister Love': Lorraine Ellison on CD

Fresh Air | By Ed Ward
Published July 24, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

Fresh Air's resident rock historian remembers soul singer Lorraine Ellison, who recorded a handful of albums and dozens of singles in the '60s and '70s; though she charted a few R&B hits, she never quite broke through to stardom.

Ellison's biggest success was with the string-saturated ballad "Stay With Me," which topped out at No. 11 on the R&B charts and has since been covered by everyone from Bette Midler to teenybopper idol Rex Smith.

NPR Arts & Life
Ed Ward
Ed Ward is the rock-and-roll historian on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
