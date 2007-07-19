© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

'Introducing the Dwights'

By Bob Mondello
Published July 19, 2007 at 12:34 PM CDT

In this lightweight coming-of-age dramedy from Down Under, a bright, handsome, responsible 20-year-old still lives with a Mommie Dearest whose reluctance to let him go is ruining his chances of losing his virginity.

Actually, the rest of the family — a ditzy divorced dad who fancies himself a country-music star and a sweet brain-damaged brother — aren't helping much either. But his standup-comic mom (Brenda Blethyn, in caustic overdrive as a third-rate never-was) is the real problem: She's a harridan and a half, throwing fits, throwing pots and generally throwing her motherly weight around in ways that would strike Medea as understated.

Fortunately, comic impulses overcome dramatic ones eventually, and happy endings prevail.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello