Debating Dr. Burke: The 'Grey's Anatomy' Fallout

ABC television network executives recently announced that actor Isaiah Washington would not be invited to return for another season as Dr. Preston Burke on the hit television drama Grey's Anatomy. This, after Washington reportedly used an anti-gay slur toward one of his cast-mates.

Two Black gay activists, along with Entertainment Weekly writer Paul Katz, discuss whether it was the right move to fire Washington. They also talk about a petition circulating to save his job.

