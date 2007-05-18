Curtain Opens on New Play About Art and Science

Art and science are squaring off in a new play, Phallacy, in which an art historian and a chemist dispute the age of a famous bronze sculpture. The playwright, the lead actor, and the chemist who inspired the work discuss the play, which premieres in the United States this week.

Carl Djerassi, playwright, Phallacy; professor emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Stanford University

Simon Jones, actor, Professor Rex Stolzfuss, Phallacy; co-artistic director, The Actors Company Theatre

Alfred Vendl, chemist, University of Applied Arts, Vienna, Austria

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.